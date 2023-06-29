Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has seen a -5.22% decrease in the past week, with a 50.06% gain in the past month, and a 53.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.25% for GGAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.07% for GGAL’s stock, with a 62.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Right Now?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is $19.40, which is -$8.16 below the current market price. The public float for GGAL is 90.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGAL on June 29, 2023 was 697.89K shares.

GGAL) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.60 in relation to its previous close of 16.77. However, the company has experienced a -5.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2022.

GGAL Trading at 32.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares surge +39.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. saw 81.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 60.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58.

Based on Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 4.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.