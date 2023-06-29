Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 5.39. However, the company has seen a 3.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) is $7.00, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for GPMT is 51.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPMT on June 29, 2023 was 661.09K shares.

GPMT’s Market Performance

GPMT stock saw an increase of 3.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.49% and a quarterly increase of 6.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.73% for GPMT stock, with a simple moving average of -8.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GPMT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GPMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $6 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

GPMT Trading at 13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +15.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPMT rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. saw 0.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.57 for the present operating margin

+97.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at -19.43. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), the company’s capital structure generated 246.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 70.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.