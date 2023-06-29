GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has seen a 0.49% increase in the past week, with a -14.15% drop in the past month, and a -37.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.28% for WGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.80% for WGS stock, with a simple moving average of -61.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is $12.13, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 17.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WGS on June 29, 2023 was 171.08K shares.

WGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) has increased by 11.53 when compared to last closing price of 5.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WGS Trading at -18.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares sank -18.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw -28.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Stueland Katherine, who sale 7,965 shares at the price of $6.37 back on Jun 20. After this action, Stueland Katherine now owns 30,819 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $50,727 using the latest closing price.

Feeley Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp., sale 2,744 shares at $6.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Feeley Kevin is holding 10,324 shares at $17,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -119.70, with -76.20 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.