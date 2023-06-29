Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GATO is $6.08, which is $2.59 above the current price. The public float for GATO is 68.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GATO on June 29, 2023 was 495.77K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

GATO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) has plunged by -6.50 when compared to previous closing price of 4.00, but the company has seen a -1.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GATO’s Market Performance

GATO’s stock has fallen by -1.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.59% and a quarterly drop of -26.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.21% for Gatos Silver Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.88% for GATO’s stock, with a -16.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $4 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

GATO Trading at -28.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -17.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.16. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc. saw -8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.