Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has surged by 0.38 when compared to previous closing price of 13.19, but the company has seen a 1.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is above average at 17.38x. The 36-month beta value for GTES is also noteworthy at 1.55.

The average price estimated by analysts for GTES is $16.55, which is $2.7 above than the current price. The public float for GTES is 281.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of GTES on June 29, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

GTES’s Market Performance

The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has seen a 1.85% increase in the past week, with a 11.92% rise in the past month, and a -2.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for GTES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.52% for GTES’s stock, with a 7.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14.50 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

GTES Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +12.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.86. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Eliasson Fredrik J, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $11.57 back on May 25. After this action, Eliasson Fredrik J now owns 71,130 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $578,500 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Inc., the 10% Owner of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, sale 47,809,634 shares at $11.40 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Blackstone Inc. is holding 195,491 shares at $544,910,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.