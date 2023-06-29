Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Stock Experiences 1.10% Monthly Change

In the past week, GLPI stock has gone down by -2.28%, with a monthly gain of 1.10% and a quarterly plunge of -4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.02% for GLPI’s stock, with a -5.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) is above average at 16.55x. The 36-month beta value for GLPI is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GLPI is $56.78, which is $9.34 above than the current price. The public float for GLPI is 246.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume of GLPI on June 29, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

GLPI) stock’s latest price update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.23 in comparison to its previous close of 47.71, however, the company has experienced a -2.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $63 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

GLPI Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.09. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw -8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Urdang E Scott, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $53.82 back on Mar 01. After this action, Urdang E Scott now owns 150,132 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $53,820 using the latest closing price.

Moore Brandon John, the COO, Gen Counsel & Sec of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Moore Brandon John is holding 215,981 shares at $162,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.