Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRTX is 1.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) is $7.75, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for GRTX is 27.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. On June 29, 2023, GRTX’s average trading volume was 599.30K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

GRTX) stock’s latest price update

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.31 in relation to its previous close of 2.60. However, the company has experienced a -6.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GRTX’s Market Performance

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has experienced a -6.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.22% drop in the past month, and a 6.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.57% for GRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.85% for GRTX’s stock, with a 28.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRTX Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX fell by -6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc. saw 87.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTX starting from Bachleda Mark, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Mar 16. After this action, Bachleda Mark now owns 11,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $24,717 using the latest closing price.

Degnan Chris, the Chief Financial Officer of Galera Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Degnan Chris is holding 10,000 shares at $19,593 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTX

The total capital return value is set at -101.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.75. Equity return is now at value 66.60, with -119.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.