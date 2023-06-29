Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FUTU is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FUTU is $442.54, which is $16.65 above the current price. The public float for FUTU is 75.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on June 29, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

FUTU stock's latest price update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.18 in comparison to its previous close of 39.83, The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

FUTU’s Market Performance

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.92% gain in the past month and a -13.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for FUTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.05% for FUTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $49 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

FUTU Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.07. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw -1.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.71 for the present operating margin

+88.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +38.44. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.