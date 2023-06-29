Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.60x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) by analysts is $14.77, which is $5.98 above the current market price. The public float for ULCC is 215.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ULCC was 1.43M shares.

ULCC) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.78 in relation to previous closing price of 9.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that It’s Not Just You: Businesses Are Making Their Phone Numbers Hard to Find

ULCC’s Market Performance

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has seen a 1.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.61% gain in the past month and a 1.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for ULCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.25% for ULCC’s stock, with a -10.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

ULCC Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +15.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.37. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw -7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Biffle Barry, who sale 111,333 shares at the price of $9.22 back on Jun 09. After this action, Biffle Barry now owns 1,264,184 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $1,026,802 using the latest closing price.

Biffle Barry, the President & CEO of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 82,616 shares at $9.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Biffle Barry is holding 78,949 shares at $760,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.40 for the present operating margin

+1.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at -3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC), the company’s capital structure generated 575.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.19. Total debt to assets is 65.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.