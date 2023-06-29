Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has gone down by -9.66% for the week, with a 1.35% rise in the past month and a -25.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.94% for DUO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.57% for DUO’s stock, with a -24.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is $191.32, The public float for DUO is 1.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUO on June 29, 2023 was 171.57K shares.

DUO) stock’s latest price update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO)’s stock price has dropped by -7.87 in relation to previous closing price of 0.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DUO Trading at -13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO fell by -9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8308. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. saw -2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.40 for the present operating margin

+10.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stands at -99.22. Equity return is now at value -67.10, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO), the company’s capital structure generated 72.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.