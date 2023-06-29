Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) has jumped by 0.51 compared to previous close of 118.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is above average at 15.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is $100.85, which is -$15.17 below the current market price. The public float for EXPD is 151.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXPD on June 29, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

EXPD’s Market Performance

EXPD’s stock has seen a 2.82% increase for the week, with a 3.00% rise in the past month and a 13.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.89% for EXPD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EXPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $107 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

EXPD Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPD rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.83. In addition, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. saw 14.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPD starting from Musser Jeffrey S, who sale 30,041 shares at the price of $111.30 back on Jun 01. After this action, Musser Jeffrey S now owns 116,587 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., valued at $3,343,602 using the latest closing price.

Dickerman Jeffrey F, the Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., sale 1,608 shares at $117.89 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Dickerman Jeffrey F is holding 5,484 shares at $189,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.69 for the present operating margin

+13.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stands at +7.95. The total capital return value is set at 48.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.62. Equity return is now at value 37.30, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD), the company’s capital structure generated 16.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.29. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.