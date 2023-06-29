eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) is above average at 409.40x. The 36-month beta value for EXPI is also noteworthy at 2.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXPI is $20.00, which is -$0.47 below than the current price. The public float for EXPI is 76.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.39% of that float. The average trading volume of EXPI on June 29, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

EXPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) has surged by 5.14 when compared to previous closing price of 19.47, but the company has seen a 5.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXPI’s Market Performance

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has seen a 5.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.84% gain in the past month and a 74.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.90% for EXPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.58% for EXPI’s stock, with a 54.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $53 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2021.

EXPI Trading at 35.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +33.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.44. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 84.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from SANFORD PENNY, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $19.78 back on Jun 14. After this action, SANFORD PENNY now owns 26,984,043 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $1,186,824 using the latest closing price.

Sanford Glenn Darrel, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 500,000 shares at $19.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Sanford Glenn Darrel is holding 41,534,338 shares at $9,677,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.12 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.66 and the total asset turnover is 11.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.