Examining the Volatility of The New York Times Company’s (NYT) Stock

The stock of The New York Times Company (NYT) has gone up by 5.23% for the week, with a 10.38% rise in the past month and a 5.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.73% for NYT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.91% for NYT’s stock, with a 12.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Right Now?

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NYT is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NYT is $39.71, which is -$0.25 below the current price. The public float for NYT is 161.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYT on June 29, 2023 was 934.08K shares.

NYT) stock’s latest price update

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT)’s stock price has soared by 1.93 in relation to previous closing price of 38.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Big News Publishers Look to Team Up to Address Impact of AI

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NYT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NYT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

NYT Trading at 5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +11.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.29. In addition, The New York Times Company saw 22.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., who sale 29,758 shares at the price of $40.05 back on Feb 17. After this action, KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. now owns 74,610 shares of The New York Times Company, valued at $1,191,751 using the latest closing price.

Caputo Roland A., the EVP and CFO of The New York Times Company, sale 12,500 shares at $39.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Caputo Roland A. is holding 62,853 shares at $493,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.09 for the present operating margin

+44.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The New York Times Company stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.67. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on The New York Times Company (NYT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.14. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The New York Times Company (NYT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.