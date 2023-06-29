Examining the Volatility of Rockwell Medical Inc.’s (RMTI) Stock

The stock of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has gone up by 0.67% for the week, with a 88.28% rise in the past month and a 230.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.69% for RMTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.45% for RMTI’s stock, with a 141.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RMTI is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RMTI is $7.50, which is $3.0 above the current price. The public float for RMTI is 11.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RMTI on June 29, 2023 was 384.68K shares.

RMTI) stock’s latest price update

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)’s stock price has soared by 6.38 in relation to previous closing price of 4.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMTI stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RMTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $10 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2019.

RMTI Trading at 41.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares surge +66.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMTI rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, Rockwell Medical Inc. saw 343.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RMTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.05 for the present operating margin

+5.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Medical Inc. stands at -25.65. Equity return is now at value -84.30, with -26.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.