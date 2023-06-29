Examining the Volatility of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) Stock

The stock of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has gone up by 3.32% for the week, with a -2.08% drop in the past month and a 33.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.74% for IAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.00% for IAS’s stock, with a 55.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Right Now?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.51x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for IAS is 153.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IAS on June 29, 2023 was 916.15K shares.

IAS) stock’s latest price update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS)’s stock price has soared by 1.16 in relation to previous closing price of 18.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that Integral Ad Science Buys Ad-Tech Company Publica for $220 Million

IAS Trading at 6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.52. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. saw 108.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from VEP Group, LLC, who sale 5,220,000 shares at the price of $18.13 back on Jun 15. After this action, VEP Group, LLC now owns 77,660,001 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., valued at $94,638,600 using the latest closing price.

Utzschneider Lisa, the Chief Executive Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., sale 35,310 shares at $17.67 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Utzschneider Lisa is holding 81,879 shares at $623,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.