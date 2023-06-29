Evaluating the Ups and Downs of WEC Energy Group Inc.’s (WEC) Stock

The stock of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has seen a -3.58% decrease in the past week, with a 0.62% gain in the past month, and a -6.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for WEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for WEC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) is above average at 20.47x. The 36-month beta value for WEC is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WEC is $99.90, which is $12.89 above than the current price. The public float for WEC is 315.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume of WEC on June 29, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

WEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) has plunged by -1.42 when compared to previous closing price of 88.70, but the company has seen a -3.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $98 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

WEC Trading at -4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.11. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc. saw -6.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from PAYNE ULICE JR, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $94.36 back on May 09. After this action, PAYNE ULICE JR now owns 21,503 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc., valued at $141,534 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE ULICE JR, the Director of WEC Energy Group Inc., sale 950 shares at $97.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that PAYNE ULICE JR is holding 21,375 shares at $92,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.81 for the present operating margin

+19.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. stands at +14.68. The total capital return value is set at 5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.56. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), the company’s capital structure generated 151.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.31. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.