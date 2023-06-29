Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s (PCRX) Stock

In the past week, PCRX stock has gone down by -0.74%, with a monthly gain of 1.39% and a quarterly surge of 0.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Pacira BioSciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.11% for PCRX’s stock, with a -9.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCRX is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PCRX is $63.00, which is $22.99 above the current price. The public float for PCRX is 45.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCRX on June 29, 2023 was 559.89K shares.

PCRX) stock’s latest price update

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.65 in comparison to its previous close of 39.75, however, the company has experienced a -0.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCRX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCRX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $60 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

PCRX Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCRX fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.84. In addition, Pacira BioSciences Inc. saw 3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCRX starting from Riker Lauren Bullaro, who sale 6,366 shares at the price of $38.42 back on Jun 14. After this action, Riker Lauren Bullaro now owns 22,687 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc., valued at $244,606 using the latest closing price.

Williams Kristen Marie, the Chief Administrative Officer of Pacira BioSciences Inc., sale 6,467 shares at $37.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Williams Kristen Marie is holding 25,375 shares at $239,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.64 for the present operating margin

+61.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacira BioSciences Inc. stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 45.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.