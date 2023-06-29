Evaluating the Impact of -0.82 Increase on Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) Stock

In the past week, DRI stock has gone down by -2.62%, with a monthly gain of 0.48% and a quarterly surge of 4.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Darden Restaurants Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.91% for DRI’s stock, with a 10.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Right Now?

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DRI is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for DRI is $174.00, which is $11.87 above the current market price. The public float for DRI is 119.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.13% of that float. The average trading volume for DRI on June 29, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

DRI) stock’s latest price update

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.82relation to previous closing price of 163.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $170 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

DRI Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.61. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 17.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from LEE EUGENE I JR, who sale 8,899 shares at the price of $163.12 back on Jun 27. After this action, LEE EUGENE I JR now owns 190,957 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $1,451,616 using the latest closing price.

LEE EUGENE I JR, the Chairman of the Board of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 31,818 shares at $160.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that LEE EUGENE I JR is holding 199,856 shares at $5,100,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.36 for the present operating margin

+16.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at +9.38. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.