Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) is $10.00, which is $6.66 above the current market price. The public float for ETON is 20.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETON on June 29, 2023 was 44.59K shares.

ETON) stock’s latest price update

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) has seen a decline in its stock price by -17.33 in relation to its previous close of 4.04. However, the company has experienced a -4.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ETON’s Market Performance

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) has seen a -4.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.40% decline in the past month and a -17.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for ETON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.44% for ETON stock, with a simple moving average of 3.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETON stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ETON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETON in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

ETON Trading at -9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETON fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 18.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETON starting from BRYNJELSEN SEAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Sep 22. After this action, BRYNJELSEN SEAN now owns 1,040,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $21,042 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.87 for the present operating margin

+67.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -42.45. The total capital return value is set at -37.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.50. Equity return is now at value -52.10, with -27.20 for asset returns.

Based on Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON), the company’s capital structure generated 50.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.54. Total debt to assets is 26.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.