Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EQC is at 0.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EQC is $21.00, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for EQC is 106.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume for EQC on June 29, 2023 was 864.85K shares.

EQC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has decreased by -0.69 when compared to last closing price of 20.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EQC’s Market Performance

EQC’s stock has fallen by -2.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.37% and a quarterly rise of 1.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Equity Commonwealth The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for EQC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EQC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EQC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

EQC Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.72. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw -3.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from Shifrin Orrin S, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $26.95 back on Sep 20. After this action, Shifrin Orrin S now owns 184,345 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $1,347,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.62 for the present operating margin

+33.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Commonwealth stands at +59.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.27. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.