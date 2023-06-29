EPR Properties’s (EPR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of EPR Properties (EPR) has gone up by 5.49% for the week, with a 12.89% rise in the past month and a 25.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.26% for EPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.51% for EPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Right Now?

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EPR Properties (EPR) is $48.20, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for EPR is 73.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPR on June 29, 2023 was 492.72K shares.

EPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has jumped by 1.20 compared to previous close of 45.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for EPR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for EPR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $54 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

EPR Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.75. In addition, EPR Properties saw 23.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.29 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +26.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 53.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EPR Properties (EPR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.