Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Stock Experiences 24.76% Monthly Change

The stock of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has gone up by 3.15% for the week, with a 24.76% rise in the past month and a 25.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.64% for NRGV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.28% for NRGV’s stock, with a -18.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NRGV is $6.65, which is $4.03 above the current price. The public float for NRGV is 109.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRGV on June 29, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has increased by 19.09 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. However, the company has seen a 3.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NRGV Trading at 23.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +15.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -16.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Icoren Goncagul, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $2.54 back on Jun 21. After this action, Icoren Goncagul now owns 727,366 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $19,050 using the latest closing price.

Pedretti Andrea, the Chief Technology Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Pedretti Andrea is holding 2,099,011 shares at $47,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.31 for the present operating margin

+34.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stands at -53.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.07. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.