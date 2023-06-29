Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.78 in comparison to its previous close of 10.25, however, the company has experienced a -2.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EC is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EC is 221.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EC on June 29, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

EC stock saw an increase of -2.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.60% and a quarterly increase of 1.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.14% for EC’s stock, with a 2.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

EC Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw -0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +25.35. Equity return is now at value 41.10, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.