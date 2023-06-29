Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) Stock Faces 24.76% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) has gone down by -32.77% for the week, with a -49.84% drop in the past month and a -43.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.00% for WAVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.35% for WAVE’s stock, with a -53.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WAVE is 5.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WAVE on June 29, 2023 was 20.44K shares.

WAVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) has plunged by -5.88 when compared to previous closing price of 1.70, but the company has seen a -32.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WAVE Trading at -42.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.76%, as shares sank -49.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVE fell by -32.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6039. In addition, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) saw -46.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13900.00 for the present operating margin

-788.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stands at -11157.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.