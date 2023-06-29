Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) by analysts is $24.84, The public float for DXF is 23.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of DXF was 4.31M shares.

DXF) stock’s latest price update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF)’s stock price has plunge by 16.58relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DXF’s Market Performance

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has seen a 1.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.35% decline in the past month and a 3.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.18% for DXF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.27% for DXF’s stock, with a -23.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXF Trading at -13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares sank -12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1682. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -14.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -54.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.