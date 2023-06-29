Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) has dropped by -0.60 compared to previous close of 62.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is 20.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DCI is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) is $66.60, which is $4.95 above the current market price. The public float for DCI is 121.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On June 29, 2023, DCI’s average trading volume was 474.90K shares.

DCI’s Market Performance

The stock of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) has seen a 0.50% increase in the past week, with a -4.10% drop in the past month, and a -3.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for DCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.72% for DCI’s stock, with a 2.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DCI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $66 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

DCI Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCI rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.64. In addition, Donaldson Company Inc. saw 4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCI starting from Hilger Christopher M., who purchase 3,186 shares at the price of $62.76 back on Apr 11. After this action, Hilger Christopher M. now owns 7,872 shares of Donaldson Company Inc., valued at $199,953 using the latest closing price.

Owens James, the Director of Donaldson Company Inc., sale 10,800 shares at $66.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Owens James is holding 14,378 shares at $713,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.52 for the present operating margin

+32.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Donaldson Company Inc. stands at +10.06. The total capital return value is set at 25.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.36. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI), the company’s capital structure generated 61.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.94. Total debt to assets is 26.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.