DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DOCN is $39.20, which is $0.27 above the current price. The public float for DOCN is 68.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOCN on June 29, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.94 in relation to its previous close of 39.36. However, the company has experienced a -3.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Digital Ocean Earnings Raise More Questions About the Cloud

DOCN’s Market Performance

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has seen a -3.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.36% gain in the past month and a 14.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for DOCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.37% for DOCN stock, with a simple moving average of 17.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

DOCN Trading at 8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.13. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 55.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Guy Jeffrey Scott, who sale 5,986 shares at the price of $44.30 back on Jun 12. After this action, Guy Jeffrey Scott now owns 144,262 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $265,180 using the latest closing price.

Norman Harold Matthew, the Chief People Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Norman Harold Matthew is holding 129,890 shares at $450,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value 186.60, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 3,202.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.97. Total debt to assets is 90.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,089.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.