CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for GDTC is 3.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDTC on June 29, 2023 was 158.13K shares.

GDTC) stock’s latest price update

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: GDTC)’s stock price has plunge by 7.02relation to previous closing price of 2.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GDTC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 12.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.04% for CytoMed Therapeutics Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.75% for GDTC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.03% for the last 200 days.

GDTC Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDTC rose by +8.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, CytoMed Therapeutics Limited saw -23.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDTC

Equity return is now at value -149.90, with -53.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.