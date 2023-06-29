CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRSP is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is $83.78, which is $27.69 above the current market price. The public float for CRSP is 77.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.15% of that float. On June 29, 2023, CRSP’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

CRSP) stock’s latest price update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.28 in comparison to its previous close of 57.16, however, the company has experienced a -0.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRSP’s Market Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has experienced a -0.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.69% drop in the past month, and a 24.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for CRSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.97% for CRSP’s stock, with a 4.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $75 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

CRSP Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.63. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 38.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $64.88 back on May 30. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 387,377 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,621,894 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $50.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 387,377 shares at $1,266,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56190.40 for the present operating margin

-11120.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at -54271.70. The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -22.50 for asset returns.

Based on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.51. Total debt to assets is 10.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.