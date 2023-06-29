Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX: CMT) is above average at 13.42x. The 36-month beta value for CMT is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CMT is $22.00, which is $0.05 above than the current price. The public float for CMT is 7.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume of CMT on June 29, 2023 was 76.79K shares.

Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX: CMT)’s stock price has increased by 6.45 compared to its previous closing price of 20.62. However, the company has seen a 7.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CMT’s Market Performance

CMT’s stock has risen by 7.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.20% and a quarterly rise of 28.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Core Molding Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.39% for CMT’s stock, with a 48.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMT stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for CMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMT in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $20 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2015.

CMT Trading at 13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMT rose by +7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.74. In addition, Core Molding Technologies Inc. saw 68.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMT starting from Zimmer John P, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $20.42 back on Jun 27. After this action, Zimmer John P now owns 221,720 shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc., valued at $51,062 using the latest closing price.

DUVALL DAVID L., the Chief Executive Officer of Core Molding Technologies Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $20.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that DUVALL DAVID L. is holding 439,284 shares at $50,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+13.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core Molding Technologies Inc. stands at +3.19. The total capital return value is set at 12.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.97.

Based on Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT), the company’s capital structure generated 26.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.18. Total debt to assets is 15.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.