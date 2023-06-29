Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by analysts is $268.00, which is $18.89 above the current market price. The public float for STZ is 149.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of STZ was 1.13M shares.

STZ) stock’s latest price update

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ)’s stock price has dropped by -0.09 in relation to previous closing price of 246.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/16/23 that How Bud Light Lost the Top Spot in Beer

STZ’s Market Performance

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has seen a 0.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.97% gain in the past month and a 12.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for STZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.03% for STZ’s stock, with a 6.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $270 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

STZ Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $244.75. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc. saw 6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from SANDS ROBERT, who sale 3,858,476 shares at the price of $223.53 back on May 10. After this action, SANDS ROBERT now owns 20,488,818 shares of Constellation Brands Inc., valued at $862,485,140 using the latest closing price.

SANDS RICHARD, the Director of Constellation Brands Inc., sale 3,858,476 shares at $223.53 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that SANDS RICHARD is holding 20,488,818 shares at $862,485,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.62 for the present operating margin

+50.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Brands Inc. stands at -0.75. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.