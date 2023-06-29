Consilium Acquisition Corp I Ltd. (CSLM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSLM)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 10.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consilium Acquisition Corp I Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSLM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSLM) is above average at 64.36x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CSLM is 18.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of CSLM on June 29, 2023 was 53.45K shares.

CSLM’s Market Performance

CSLM’s stock has seen a 0.10% increase for the week, with a 0.77% rise in the past month and a 1.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.12% for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for CSLM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.71% for the last 200 days.

CSLM Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.03%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSLM rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.47. In addition, Consilium Acquisition Corp I Ltd. saw 3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSLM

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Consilium Acquisition Corp I Ltd. (CSLM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.