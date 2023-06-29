Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELP is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELP is $9.60, which is $0.44 above the current price. The public float for ELP is 1.05B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELP on June 29, 2023 was 324.14K shares.

ELP) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP)’s stock price has increased by 4.01 compared to its previous closing price of 7.99. However, the company has seen a 4.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ELP’s Market Performance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has experienced a 4.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.68% rise in the past month, and a 27.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for ELP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.83% for ELP’s stock, with a 19.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELP Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +15.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELP rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.91. In addition, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL saw 15.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+22.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stands at +5.07. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.