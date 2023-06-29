Commercial Metals Company’s (CMC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has gone up by 9.37% for the week, with a 16.02% rise in the past month and a 11.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.97% for CMC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.19% for CMC’s stock, with a 10.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is 6.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMC is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is $60.50, which is $8.42 above the current market price. The public float for CMC is 115.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% of that float. On June 29, 2023, CMC’s average trading volume was 793.26K shares.

CMC) stock’s latest price update

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.96 in comparison to its previous close of 51.08, however, the company has experienced a 9.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

CMC Trading at 12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +19.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.69. In addition, Commercial Metals Company saw 7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from Smith Barbara, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $50.65 back on Jun 27. After this action, Smith Barbara now owns 433,785 shares of Commercial Metals Company, valued at $2,532,500 using the latest closing price.

Smith Barbara, the Chairman, President & CEO of Commercial Metals Company, sale 150,000 shares at $48.11 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Smith Barbara is holding 227,651 shares at $7,216,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.89 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Company stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 31.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.76. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Metals Company (CMC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.36. Total debt to assets is 25.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.