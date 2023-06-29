Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.22 in relation to previous closing price of 41.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that Ciena Profits Lifted by Better Supply Chain

Is It Worth Investing in Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Right Now?

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIEN is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CIEN is $57.35, which is $15.64 above the current price. The public float for CIEN is 146.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIEN on June 29, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

CIEN’s Market Performance

CIEN’s stock has seen a -0.50% decrease for the week, with a -13.19% drop in the past month and a -18.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for Ciena Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.69% for CIEN’s stock, with a -10.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $57 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

CIEN Trading at -6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.39. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -18.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 4,174 shares at the price of $44.29 back on Jun 15. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 462,759 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $184,865 using the latest closing price.

Rothenstein David M, the SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of Ciena Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $44.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Rothenstein David M is holding 237,475 shares at $154,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.