China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is -0.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is $84.00, The public float for CJJD is 2.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CJJD on June 29, 2023 was 5.16M shares.

CJJD) stock’s latest price update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD)’s stock price has increased by 8.36 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a -5.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CJJD’s Market Performance

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has seen a -5.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -42.19% decline in the past month and a -89.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.46% for CJJD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.44% for CJJD stock, with a simple moving average of -84.30% for the last 200 days.

CJJD Trading at -43.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -42.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD fell by -2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6008. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw -88.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -14.06 for the present operating margin
  • +23.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stands at -14.20. Equity return is now at value -92.80, with -20.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

