Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by analysts is $199.25, which is $49.21 above the current market price. The public float for LNG is 240.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of LNG was 1.56M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

LNG) stock’s latest price update

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.39 in relation to its previous close of 149.41. However, the company has experienced a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/30/23 that Republican House OKs pro-drilling energy bill that’s unlikely to pass Senate. It’s still a rebuke of Biden’s climate agenda and a 2024 weapon.

LNG’s Market Performance

LNG’s stock has fallen by -0.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.99% and a quarterly drop of -2.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Cheniere Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.84% for LNG’s stock, with a -3.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LNG Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.47. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw 0.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $141.50 back on Jan 03. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 33,862 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $382,059 using the latest closing price.

Stephenson Aaron D., the SVP, Operations of Cheniere Energy Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $168.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Stephenson Aaron D. is holding 56,016 shares at $504,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

+34.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at +4.23. The total capital return value is set at 37.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.49. Equity return is now at value -286.00, with 18.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.