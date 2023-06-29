Celanese Corporation (CE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE)’s stock price has soared by 0.74 in relation to previous closing price of 113.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Right Now?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celanese Corporation (CE) is $122.63, which is $10.19 above the current market price. The public float for CE is 108.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CE on June 29, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

CE’s Market Performance

CE stock saw an increase of 5.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.11% and a quarterly increase of 10.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Celanese Corporation (CE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for CE’s stock, with a 6.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $119 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

CE Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.62. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw 11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Kelly Thomas Francis, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $107.29 back on May 19. After this action, Kelly Thomas Francis now owns 47,165 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $214,580 using the latest closing price.

Murray Mark Christopher, the SVP – Acetyls of Celanese Corporation, purchase 1,008 shares at $101.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Murray Mark Christopher is holding 11,597 shares at $102,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.86 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +19.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.12. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corporation (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 268.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.85. Total debt to assets is 57.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Celanese Corporation (CE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.