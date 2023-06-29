Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) has dropped by -1.10 compared to previous close of 0.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Right Now?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CTRM is 94.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CTRM was 550.87K shares.

CTRM’s Market Performance

CTRM stock saw a decrease of 9.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.32% and a quarterly a decrease of -42.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.72% for Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.77% for CTRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.17% for the last 200 days.

CTRM Trading at -25.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM rose by +8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4282. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc. saw -4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.14 for the present operating margin

+53.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castor Maritime Inc. stands at +45.23. The total capital return value is set at 23.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.47. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.76. Total debt to assets is 23.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.