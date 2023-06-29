Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE: CSV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 21.47 in relation to its previous close of 28.04. However, the company has experienced a 24.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE: CSV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE: CSV) is 12.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSV is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) is $43.75, which is $9.69 above the current market price. The public float for CSV is 13.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. On June 29, 2023, CSV’s average trading volume was 78.40K shares.

CSV’s Market Performance

CSV stock saw an increase of 24.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.33% and a quarterly increase of 14.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for Carriage Services Inc. (CSV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.84% for CSV stock, with a simple moving average of 16.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CSV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on June 09th of the previous year 2021.

CSV Trading at 23.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +31.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSV rose by +25.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.69. In addition, Carriage Services Inc. saw 23.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSV starting from PAYNE MELVIN C, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $27.42 back on Jun 14. After this action, PAYNE MELVIN C now owns 1,153,853 shares of Carriage Services Inc., valued at $383,880 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE MELVIN C, the CEO of Carriage Services Inc., sale 36,000 shares at $27.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that PAYNE MELVIN C is holding 1,167,853 shares at $989,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.22 for the present operating margin

+32.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carriage Services Inc. stands at +11.16. The total capital return value is set at 11.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.70. Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Carriage Services Inc. (CSV), the company’s capital structure generated 446.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.71. Total debt to assets is 50.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 444.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.