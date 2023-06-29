Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL) by analysts is $7.00, which is $6.03 above the current market price. The public float for CADL is 18.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CADL was 32.56K shares.

CADL) stock’s latest price update

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL)’s stock price has plunge by -6.87relation to previous closing price of 1.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CADL’s Market Performance

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL) has seen a -6.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.86% decline in the past month and a -12.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.29% for CADL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.58% for CADL’s stock, with a -37.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CADL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CADL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

CADL Trading at -18.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.72%, as shares sank -15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADL fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4510. In addition, Candel Therapeutics Inc. saw -31.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CADL starting from PAPA JOSEPH C, who purchase 35,018 shares at the price of $1.94 back on Dec 09. After this action, PAPA JOSEPH C now owns 38,032 shares of Candel Therapeutics Inc., valued at $67,935 using the latest closing price.

Martell Christopher, the Director of Candel Therapeutics Inc., purchase 23,950 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Martell Christopher is holding 152,000 shares at $45,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CADL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27777.60 for the present operating margin

-689.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Candel Therapeutics Inc. stands at -15035.20. Equity return is now at value -53.50, with -33.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.