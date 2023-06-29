Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNQ is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNQ is $67.30, which is $13.58 above the current price. The public float for CNQ is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNQ on June 29, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

CNQ) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ)’s stock price has soared by 0.86 in relation to previous closing price of 54.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

CNQ’s Market Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has experienced a 0.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.24% drop in the past month, and a 2.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for CNQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.12% for CNQ’s stock, with a -2.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNQ Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.08. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw -0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at +25.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.