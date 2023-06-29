Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has dropped by -1.57 compared to previous close of 109.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Right Now?

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPT is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CPT is $124.88, which is $18.29 above the current price. The public float for CPT is 105.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPT on June 29, 2023 was 754.03K shares.

CPT’s Market Performance

CPT’s stock has seen a -2.64% decrease for the week, with a 3.95% rise in the past month and a 7.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for Camden Property Trust. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.61% for CPT’s stock, with a -4.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPT Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.98. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from CAMPO RICHARD J, who sale 5,337 shares at the price of $110.35 back on May 05. After this action, CAMPO RICHARD J now owns 246,799 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $588,938 using the latest closing price.

Sengelmann William W., the EVP – Real Estate Investments of Camden Property Trust, sale 10,292 shares at $112.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Sengelmann William W. is holding 68,667 shares at $1,158,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.40 for the present operating margin

+22.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +45.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.46.

Based on Camden Property Trust (CPT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.52. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Camden Property Trust (CPT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.