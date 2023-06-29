Brinker International Inc.’s (EAT) Stock: A -1.35% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has seen a 0.30% increase in the past week, with a -6.94% drop in the past month, and a 0.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for EAT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for EAT’s stock, with a 3.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is $38.57, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for EAT is 43.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EAT on June 29, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

EAT) stock’s latest price update

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 35.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $31 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

EAT Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.64. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw 13.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+8.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International Inc. stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.73. Equity return is now at value -34.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.