BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 66.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) by analysts is $8.50, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for BRSP is 127.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of BRSP was 1.05M shares.

BRSP) stock’s latest price update

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.25 in comparison to its previous close of 6.68, however, the company has experienced a 0.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRSP’s Market Performance

BRSP’s stock has risen by 0.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.60% and a quarterly rise of 16.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for BrightSpire Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.80% for BRSP’s stock, with a 2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSP Trading at 14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSP rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, BrightSpire Capital Inc. saw 9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRSP starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of BrightSpire Capital Inc., valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.22 for the present operating margin

+74.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSpire Capital Inc. stands at +12.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.97. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 229.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.68. Total debt to assets is 67.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.