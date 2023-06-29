Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BJDX is $3.00, which is $2.78 above than the current price. The public float for BJDX is 11.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. The average trading volume of BJDX on June 29, 2023 was 507.76K shares.

BJDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) has increased by 8.01 when compared to last closing price of 0.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BJDX’s Market Performance

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) has experienced a -0.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.62% rise in the past month, and a -46.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.05% for BJDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for BJDX stock, with a simple moving average of -59.29% for the last 200 days.

BJDX Trading at -17.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares surge +14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJDX fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2195. In addition, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. saw -42.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJDX starting from Fisher Kenneth R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 26. After this action, Fisher Kenneth R now owns 40,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., valued at $20,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3741.48 for the present operating margin

-41.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stands at -3733.11. Equity return is now at value -76.80, with -67.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.