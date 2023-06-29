Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is $29.30, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for BLMN is 83.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLMN on June 29, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

BLMN) stock’s latest price update

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN)’s stock price has plunge by 2.47relation to previous closing price of 26.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that Treasury Moves to Ease Limits on Foreign Tax Credits After Companies Object

BLMN’s Market Performance

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has experienced a 1.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.72% rise in the past month, and a 6.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for BLMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.85% for BLMN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

BLMN Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.13. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw 34.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 64,295 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Feb 22. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 243,594 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $1,793,188 using the latest closing price.

GAINOR JOHN P JR, the Director of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $27.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that GAINOR JOHN P JR is holding 16,500 shares at $951,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.83 for the present operating margin

+13.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stands at +2.31. The total capital return value is set at 14.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.60. Equity return is now at value 43.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 797.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.86. Total debt to assets is 65.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 729.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.