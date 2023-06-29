Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BXSL is $27.33, which is -$0.01 below the current market price. The public float for BXSL is 159.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume for BXSL on June 29, 2023 was 675.61K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

BXSL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) has jumped by 0.44 compared to previous close of 27.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BXSL’s Market Performance

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has seen a 1.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.25% gain in the past month and a 7.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for BXSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.58% for BXSL’s stock, with a 12.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXSL stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for BXSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXSL in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $27 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

BXSL Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXSL rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.40. In addition, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund saw 23.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXSL starting from Whitaker Carlos, who purchase 3,895 shares at the price of $25.68 back on May 26. After this action, Whitaker Carlos now owns 3,895 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, valued at $100,024 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Brad, the CEO of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, purchase 7,900 shares at $23.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Marshall Brad is holding 203,184 shares at $188,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.40 for the present operating margin

+82.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stands at +45.57. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), the company’s capital structure generated 132.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.07. Total debt to assets is 55.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.