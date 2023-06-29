B&G Foods Inc.’s (BGS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has gone down by -1.20% for the week, with a 7.15% rise in the past month and a -9.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.98% for BGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.79% for BGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) is $15.00, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for BGS is 70.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BGS on June 29, 2023 was 776.52K shares.

BGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) has dropped by -1.76 compared to previous close of 14.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGS stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for BGS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BGS in the upcoming period, according to Consumer Edge Research is $9 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

BGS Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.61. In addition, B&G Foods Inc. saw 25.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Greenberg Jordan E, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $13.45 back on Jun 14. After this action, Greenberg Jordan E now owns 56,999 shares of B&G Foods Inc., valued at $174,882 using the latest closing price.

Wacha Bruce C, the EVP OF FINANCE & CFO of B&G Foods Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $14.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Wacha Bruce C is holding 46,491 shares at $185,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+17.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for B&G Foods Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 6.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.35. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on B&G Foods Inc. (BGS), the company’s capital structure generated 283.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.90. Total debt to assets is 63.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 275.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.