Bank OZK (OZK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has increased by 0.94 when compared to last closing price of 39.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/23 that Aman Miami Beach Developers Secure Financing for Luxe Hotel and Condo Project

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Right Now?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OZK is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OZK is $42.13, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for OZK is 120.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.97% of that float. The average trading volume for OZK on June 29, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

OZK’s Market Performance

The stock of Bank OZK (OZK) has seen a 0.33% increase in the past week, with a 9.75% rise in the past month, and a 14.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for OZK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.62% for OZK’s stock, with a -1.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

OZK Trading at 9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.79. In addition, Bank OZK saw -1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 24.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.44. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank OZK (OZK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.